Marquette poll: Harris leads Trump in pre-debate Wisconsin survey

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump among registered Wisconsin voters, the latest Marquette University Law School poll found.

Among both registered and likely voters in Wisconsin, the poll found Harris with a 52% lead to Trump's 48%. The July poll had Trump with a narrow lead among registered voters, while Harris narrowly led among likely voters at that time.

In a race with additional candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jill Stein, the poll found Harris with a 47-43 lead over Trump among registered voters and a 48-43 lead among likely voters in Wisconsin.

Roughly 6% of Wisconsin remains undecided, according to Marquette pollster Charles Franklin. He said it's reasonable, too, to think Harris got a post-convention bounce – a small boost in the polls that typically follows major political conventions.

"Neither one really spent time specifically talking about what they’re going to do with the country," Ed Shanley, an undecided voter, said of the debate. "From Vice President Harris, I heard a lot of flowery language – ‘Oh, we’re going to come together, it’s going to be great’ – it sounded a lot like Obama 20 years ago. And Trump just looked unhinged."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) leads Republican challenger Eric Hovde 52% to 48% among registered voters. Among likely voters, Baldwin leads 52% to Hovde's 47%.

The Marquette University Law School Poll also questioned registered voters on a number of issues. The economy (41%), abortion policy (15%) and immigration/border security (12%) ranked as the most important. The economy and Medicare and Social Security were the top issues for undecided voters.

The poll, released Wednesday, surveyed the state prior to Tuesday night's debate. More than 800 Wisconsin registered voters were surveyed from Aug. 28 through Sept. 5 and included more than 700 likely voters. The margin of error was +/- 4.6 percentage points. The full questionnaire, methodology and results can be found on the poll's website.