'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short
MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of "One Shining Moment" -- a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.
'Remain calm and collected:' Badgers prepare to face Oregon Ducks in NCAA Tourney
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- As the Marquette University Golden Eagles took on Murray State in Hartford, Connecticut as the NCAA Tournament got underway on Thursday, March 21, the Wisconsin Badgers practiced in San Jose, California, ahead of their Friday matchup with the Oregon Ducks.The Badgers took part in public practice Thursday, with the Ducks riding an eight-game winning streak.
Let the NCAA Tourney games begin: No. 5 Marquette takes on No. 12 Murray State Thursday
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Reigning national champion Villanova will be in action along with Michigan, the runner-up from a year ago, while Belmont and Murray State open the NCAA Tournament as trendy upset picks.
Survive and advance: Marquette Golden Eagles prepare to face Murray State in NCAA Tourney
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Survive and advance is what it's all about during March Madness.
'Our team is ready:' Marquette Golden Eagles head to CT to face Murray State in NCAA Tourney
MILWAUKEE -- The Marquette University men's basketball team on Tuesday, March 19 departed for Hartford, Connecticut ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup.Marquette, the No. 5 seed, faces No. 12 Murray State Thursday, March 21.
March Madness: Wisconsin, Marquette each earn 5 seed in NCAA tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles earned 5 seeds in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The Final Four will feature three teams that need no introduction and one from out of nowhere.Though this year's NCAA Tournament produced the biggest upset in the history of the event along with a seemingly endless string of unexpected results, the season's last weekend will look a lot like it has over the last handful of years.In one of Saturday's semifinals, it's a barnburner of a matchup between top-seeded programs with rich histories: Villanova vs.
Ramblin' on: No. 11 Loyola-Chicago beats No. 9 Kansas State to advance to 1st Final Four in 55 years
ATLANTA -- Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Final Four.This improbable NCAA Tournament just took its craziest turn yet.Ben Richardson scored 23 points and 11th-seeded Loyola romped to a 78-62 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night, capping off a remarkable run through the bracket-busting South Regional."Are you kidding me!
UConn women roll to record-setting 1st-round win
STORRS, Conn. — Azura Stevens scored 26 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the Huskies opened their NCAA Tournament with a record-setting 140-52 rout of Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.The tournament’s top seed set a record for points in a tournament game and all-time NCAA records for points in a period (55 in the first) and a half (94 in the first).And UConn’s 88-point margin of victory was the second-biggest in tournament history.
Selection Sunday: 32 'automatic qualifiers' announced; Marquette is out
MILWAUKEE -- The NCAA Tournament selection committee on Sunday, March 11 revealed the 32 teams that will participate in this year's March Madness tournament.
Airbnb: 80 percent spike in rentals during March Madness play in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- March Madness meant big business for people renting out space to stay in Milwaukee.Airbnb officials said Wednesday, March 22nd their rentals housed more than 800 guests and earned $148,000 for those renting out space.According to the company, this was an 80 percent spike in the amount of rentals, compared with a normal weekend in March in Milwaukee.Most people came in from cities in the Midwest, Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, Green Bay, St.
Bucky still dancing: Tickets for Badgers/Florida matchup at Madison Square Garden cheaper than Broadway!
NEW YORK -- The No. 8 seed Wisconsin Badgers are still dancing!
"How can you not love Milwaukee?" BMO Harris Bradley Center hosts NCAA Tourney games for the last time
MILWAUKEE -- The madness is over at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which hosted its final NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday night, March 18th.
Big Ten rides NCAA Tournament surge with 3 teams in Sweet 16
This down year for Big Ten basketball might just end on an up note in the NCAA Tournament.Eighth-seeded Wisconsin took out No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Villanova in a second-round game Saturday, March 19th, and No. 7 Michigan ousted No. 2 Louisville on Sunday.
"Make them feel like they're at home:" Matador rolls out March Madness menu
MILWAUKEE -- The NCAA Tournament has been a big win for Milwaukee bars and restaurants driving business during the slowest stretch of the year.
"On the right track!" Bucky fans celebrate big in Milwaukee following victory
MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Badgers' victory on Saturday, March 18th left fans smiling from ear to ear and looking ahead to the Sweet Sixteen.
BRACKET BREAKER: #8 Wisconsin tops #1 Villanova in NCAA matchup
BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 1 and done.Top-seeded Villanova was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by eighth-seeded Wisconsin, which overcame foul trouble for two of its stars in the second half Saturday to upset the defending champions 65-62 in the East region.
NCAA tournament could generate $6M for Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The sold-out NCAA men's basketball tournament could mean millions in revenue for Milwaukee.The economic impact the last time the city hosted the games in 2014 was $4.6 million, according to Visit Milwaukee.Visit Milwaukee spokeswoman Kristin Settle told Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2nhkyrC ) the fact that four of the eight schools playing in Milwaukee this year are within a six-hour drive should lead to a 30 percent increase in revenue with a $6 million total economic impact on the city."That's everything from staying in hotels to spending money at restaurants, bars and attractions," Settle said.She said all six games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center were sold-out and hotel occupancy is up."That's 55,000 people that we're going to be able to showcase Milwaukee to," Settle said. "That's in addition to all those fans who are traveling without tickets who are just going to hang out at local watering holes and cheer on their team."She said she expects Milwaukee to be able to handle the influx of people for the festivities.
March Madness: Badgers play Virginia Tech Thursday, Marquette plays South Carolina Friday
MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette University Golden Eagles on Wednesday, March 15th were gearing up for the big dance -- both teams getting ready for their first-round NCAA Tournament games.The No. 8 seed Wisconsin Badgers will face No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday, March 16th in Buffalo, New York at 8:40 p.m.The No. 10 Marquette University Golden Eagles will face No. 7 South Carolina on Friday, March 17th in Greenville, South Carolina at 8:50 p.m.Whether you've accepted the Badgers' No. 8 seed, or you're still trying to figure out the reasoning behind it, on Wednesday, the Badgers were just one day away from their first-round game vs.