'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short

MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of "One Shining Moment" -- a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.

'Remain calm and collected:' Badgers prepare to face Oregon Ducks in NCAA Tourney

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- As the Marquette University Golden Eagles took on Murray State in Hartford, Connecticut as the NCAA Tournament got underway on Thursday, March 21, the Wisconsin Badgers practiced in San Jose, California, ahead of their Friday matchup with the Oregon Ducks.The Badgers took part in public practice Thursday, with the Ducks riding an eight-game winning streak.

Lone dog: No. 11 Loyola joins list of regulars at Final Four

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The Final Four will feature three teams that need no introduction and one from out of nowhere.Though this year's NCAA Tournament produced the biggest upset in the history of the event along with a seemingly endless string of unexpected results, the season's last weekend will look a lot like it has over the last handful of years.In one of Saturday's semifinals, it's a barnburner of a matchup between top-seeded programs with rich histories: Villanova vs.

UConn women roll to record-setting 1st-round win

STORRS, Conn. — Azura Stevens scored 26 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the Huskies opened their NCAA Tournament with a record-setting 140-52 rout of Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.The tournament’s top seed set a record for points in a tournament game and all-time NCAA records for points in a period (55 in the first) and a half (94 in the first).And UConn’s 88-point margin of victory was the second-biggest in tournament history.

Airbnb: 80 percent spike in rentals during March Madness play in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- March Madness meant big business for people renting out space to stay in Milwaukee.Airbnb officials said Wednesday, March 22nd their rentals housed more than 800 guests and earned $148,000 for those renting out space.According to the company, this was an 80 percent spike in the amount of rentals, compared with a normal weekend in March in Milwaukee.Most people came in from cities in the Midwest, Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, Green Bay, St.

Big Ten rides NCAA Tournament surge with 3 teams in Sweet 16

This down year for Big Ten basketball might just end on an up note in the NCAA Tournament.Eighth-seeded Wisconsin took out No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion Villanova in a second-round game Saturday, March 19th, and No. 7 Michigan ousted No. 2 Louisville on Sunday.

BRACKET BREAKER: #8 Wisconsin tops #1 Villanova in NCAA matchup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 1 and done.Top-seeded Villanova was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by eighth-seeded Wisconsin, which overcame foul trouble for two of its stars in the second half Saturday to upset the defending champions 65-62 in the East region.

NCAA tournament could generate $6M for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The sold-out NCAA men's basketball tournament could mean millions in revenue for Milwaukee.The economic impact the last time the city hosted the games in 2014 was $4.6 million, according to Visit Milwaukee.Visit Milwaukee spokeswoman Kristin Settle told Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2nhkyrC ) the fact that four of the eight schools playing in Milwaukee this year are within a six-hour drive should lead to a 30 percent increase in revenue with a $6 million total economic impact on the city."That's everything from staying in hotels to spending money at restaurants, bars and attractions," Settle said.She said all six games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center were sold-out and hotel occupancy is up."That's 55,000 people that we're going to be able to showcase Milwaukee to," Settle said. "That's in addition to all those fans who are traveling without tickets who are just going to hang out at local watering holes and cheer on their team."She said she expects Milwaukee to be able to handle the influx of people for the festivities.

March Madness: Badgers play Virginia Tech Thursday, Marquette plays South Carolina Friday

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette University Golden Eagles on Wednesday, March 15th were gearing up for the big dance -- both teams getting ready for their first-round NCAA Tournament games.The No. 8 seed Wisconsin Badgers will face No. 9 Virginia Tech on Thursday, March 16th in Buffalo, New York at 8:40 p.m.The No. 10 Marquette University Golden Eagles will face No. 7 South Carolina on Friday, March 17th in Greenville, South Carolina at 8:50 p.m.Whether you've accepted the Badgers' No. 8 seed, or you're still trying to figure out the reasoning behind it, on Wednesday, the Badgers were just one day away from their first-round game vs.