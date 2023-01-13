Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: 1st week of trial wraps up

The first week of a man's new homicide trial is set to wrap up on Friday, Jan. 13. Mark Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife, Julie Jensen. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998.

Mark Jensen was convicted of killing Julie in 2008, but was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.

Mark Jensen

The second day of testimony wrapped up Thursday with the testimony of the man who conducted Julie Jensen's autopsy.

"I feel that traumatic asphyxiation is the primary or most proximate cause" of Julie Jensen's death, said Dr. Michael Chambliss, a retired forensic pathologist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"So the sequence would've been was that she was drugged with (insomnia medication) zolpidem, poisoned with antifreeze, and then ultimately asphyxiated?" asked special prosecutor Robert Jambois.



"That's correct," replied Chambliss.

Dr. Michael Chambliss

Prosecutors say Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze, drugged her, and smothered her. Jensen has maintained his innocence, and that Julie died by suicide.

Chambliss said there were signs of internal injuries, ruptured blood vessels, in the heart, ribs, lung and diaphragm – but no external injuries to explain them. But when paired with the position of Julie's body at the scene, led him to his conclusion.

Julie Jensen

On cross-examination, Chambliss said he regretted testifying to the stages of antifreeze poisoning in the first trial, and said he could not speak to the effects of it on the body.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Edward and JoAnne Klug are set to the state's first witnesses to take the stand Friday morning. Edward Klug is a former co-worker of Mark Jensen. Edward Klug is expected to testify that Mark Jensen told him he was looking up ways to kill his wife weeks before her death.

This is a developing story.