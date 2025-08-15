Man found dead, recovered from Lake Michigan near South Shore Park

The Brief The body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from Lake Michigan, near South Shore Park, on Friday, Aug. 15. He was out with friends and may have consumed alcohol, and it is reported that he was not a strong swimmer. Authorities say he presumably drowned, but the investigation is ongoing.



The body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from Lake Michigan at South Shore Park on Friday morning, Aug. 15.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:24 a.m., 911 dispatch was notified that the Milwaukee Police Department was on site at South Shore Park regarding a reported missing person in Lake Michigan.

Police were requesting help from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

At the same time, the Milwaukee Fire Department had also been dispatched to the scene with its dive team. Multiple sheriff squads responded.

Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed that a 24-year-old man had visited the beach to swim in Lake Michigan with friends after an evening out socializing, during which alcohol may have been consumed.

Reportedly, the man was unable to swim or unable to swim very well.

The group spent time in the lake and eventually returned to shore, but without the 24-year-old man, whom the rest of the group told first responders was still in the water.

The rest of the group initially believed he stayed in the water as a prank, but some time later when they no longer saw him, they called 911.

Multiple agencies, including the Milwaukee Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man, who was ultimately found dead.

An investigation into the man's death and the circumstances leading up to and following his presumed drowning is ongoing.

Original reporting (Friday morning, Aug. 15)

The backstory:

Rescue crews on Friday morning, Aug. 15 were searching for a person who went missing in Lake Michigan near South Shore Park.

Crews were called to the area of Shore Drive, just north of Meredith Street, around 5:20 a.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News they have been called to the scene.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they responded to the scene for reports of a person in the water. Upon arrival, crews found a witness who saw one person enter the water.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Team and Boat Team were dispatched.