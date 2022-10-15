Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk a 'blessing in disguise'

article

A sea of pink took over the Summerfest grounds Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The event was a first for many, but not for Kelly Gramblicka – a 12-year cancer survivor.

"I plan vacations and my life around this event. It’s a fun place to be in what would be a sad moment in your life," Gramblicka said.

Gramblicka was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2010. This year, she is celebrating 12 years cancer free.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer sign celebrates survivors

"I think it was a blessing in disguise because it brought me to a place of making strides where I was able to help other people," Gramblicka said.

With sneakers on and pink everywhere, people walked to honor the fighters, survivors and those who have passed away from breast cancer.

"When you do find a group such as this, or a person who has maybe gone through it, it’s a wonderful feeling knowing there are people like yourself out there," Gramblicka said.

FOX6 News’ Stephanie Grady was there to kick off the opening ceremony, emphasizing that survival is possible.

Survivors ad Thrivers sign

"The reality is that survivorship is the reality," Dr. Sandra Million-Underwood with the Milwaukee Catholic Home said. "It’s happening again and again and again. The key is early detection."

Gramblicka left a message for those currently in their fight: "Don’t give up. Make sure that you talk to people and share your experiences and keep fighting.

If you couldn’t make it out for the walk, you can still help make strides for a cure.