Major Harris search: Milwaukee police seek public's help

Major Harris still missing, Milwaukee police plead for information

The Milwaukee Police Department is appealing to the public for any information they might have in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Major Harris, the boy at the center of an Amber Alert.

"I am extremely bothered that we have not found Major," said Interim Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. "We need information to assist us as we further this investigation."

"I can’t explain it because every time I go and look inside a dumpster or just the thought of my son might be in somewhere like that, or just being out here, I don’t know if he’s OK or not," said Carlton Harris, Jr., Major's father. "If ya’ll know anything about the whereabouts of my son, just bring him home is all I ask."

Major Harris

Major Harris

Police revealed on Tuesday that Major Harris was last seen on Oct. 9 when he came to town with his mother, Mallery Muezenberger. She was found dead near 37th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 14. At the time, police were not aware that Major was with his mother – which explains why an Amber Alert in the case was not triggered sooner.

Milwaukee police address questions regarding missing 3-year-old Major Harris

Milwaukee police offered an update in their search for 3-year-old Major Harris -- and fielded reporter questions about the investigation.

Investigators developed Jaheem Clark as a person of interest in the murder of Muezenberger – and on Sunday, Oct. 17, they responded to a home near 31st and Custer. Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, shots were heard inside a residence. Officers later located Clark deceased from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. 

Jaheem Clark

Jaheem Clark

Investigators said on Tuesday, Oct. 19 that they are confident Clark was a suspect in the Muenzenberger homicide.

On Monday, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle being sought by police in this case was seen parked outside of a laundromat near Sherman and Villard. The SUV was towed away. Investigators on Tuesday indicated that SUV belonged to Muenzenberger – and that there was blood found inside of the vehicle. They are awaiting results from the state crime lab to determine whose blood that belonged to.

Police presence near Sherman and Villard, Milwaukee

Police presence near Sherman and Villard, Milwaukee

Investigators on Tuesday indicated they have been working leads in this case – including tips that led them to Dodge County and the Germantown area. So far, none of those tips have led to any significant evidence.

"So our plea to the community is please come forward and have a conversation with us," said MPD Inspector Paul Formolo. "Even if you think it’s insignificant, it could be that missing piece that we need."

Searches by community members resumed Tuesday.

"We’ve been praying for the family, and we find Major alive and well," said Crystal Smith, volunteer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

Father of Major Harris speaks with reporters about MPD probe

Carlton Harris Jr., the father of 3-year-old Major Harris, spoke with reporters after meeting with Milwaukee police about their investigation into the boy's disappearance.

