One Wisconsin city was recently named the fifth most education in the nation, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The WalletHub study looked at 150 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas to see where the most-educated Americans put their degrees to work. The data included adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher – and also looked at the quality of the public school system.

Madison ranked fifth overall, but third in terms of "Educational Attainment" and 54th in terms of "Quality of Education & Attainment Gap."

Madison also ranked second in terms of the percent of high school diploma holders. The city ranked fourth nationally in terms of the percent of adults who hold an associate's degree or are college-experienced.

The only other Wisconsin metropolitan area that was included in the study, Milwaukee-Waukesha, ranked 57th overall. It came in at 50th in terms of "Educational attainment" – but in just outside bottom 10 in terms of "Quality of Education & Attainment Gap."

Ann Arbor, Michigan was scored the most educated city – ranking first in both "Educational Attainment" and "Quality of Education & Attainment Gap" as well. The least educated city was Visalia, California.

To see the full report – including how WalletHub measured attainment and gaps – and how other cities ranked in comparison, visit WalletHub's website