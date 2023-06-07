M3 College Connections: MPS seniors study at UWM, MATC

Ninety-four seniors from 15 Milwaukee Public Schools are one step closer to getting their college degrees as part of the M3 (M-cubed) College Connections Program put on by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Area Technical College.

While going to high school, students completed college-level courses in English, math, psychology and nursing. One student said not only did this program save her money, but it also prepares her for the future.

M3 College Connections

"I like the experience that I got to know a little bit about college before I got to the real thing," said Zaniya Love, Rufus King High School. "I feel like I can kind of push through, kick through college, not fast, but at a good speed."

"We can help shape their minds and prepare them for the future and create a career path for them," said Phyllis King, UWM.

Students have the option to go to MATC, UWM, or another college or university.

A UWM professor said with these extra credits, students can graduate a semester early and save even more money.