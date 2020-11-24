Leon Todd named Exec. Director of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett appointed Leon Todd on Tuesday, Nov. 24 as Executive Director of the city's Fire and Police Commission.

The role of the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) Executive Director is to provide leadership, guidance, and coordination in public safety matters as a member of the Mayor’s cabinet and as chief administrator of the functions performed by the citizen Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. The FPC Executive Director is responsible for all policy, financial, operational and strategic matters of the Fire and Police Commission.

Mayor Barrett issued the following statement in a news release:

"Leon Todd is an ideal candidate to lead the Fire and Police Commission because of his remarkable qualifications and his track record of dedicated service to all. I believe that he will bring the leadership necessary to oversee the Commission in an equitable and just manner."

The news release said Todd has served as an Assistant State Public Defender for the Office of the State Public Defender Appellate Division since 2014. In his role, Todd has argued numerous cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, represented clients who are incarcerated throughout the state, and mentored and assisted in the hiring process of new attorneys. Todd previously served as a staff attorney for Legal Action of Wisconsin, where he represented low-income clients in the areas of housing, family, public benefits, and consumer law. He began his legal career as a litigation associate at Foley & Larder.

Todd is currently a member of the Board of the Directors for the Wisconsin Justice Initiative and Legal Action of Wisconsin, as well as a member of the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers.

Todd will succeed Griselda Aldrete. His appointment as Executive Director of the Fire and Police Commission is subject to Common Council confirmation. A public meeting will be convened so residents have the chance to hear directly from Todd and ask questions.