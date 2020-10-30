Executive director, commissioner leave Milwaukee FPC

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed that Griselda Aldrete, the executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), would be exiting her position as of Friday, Oct. 30.

"I think she’s done a great job let me say that," said Barrett. "We knew Griselda had announced she would be stepping down."

In July, Aldrete announced that she would be resigning. It was unclear how long she would stay on the job.

On Friday, FOX6 News tried to speak with her about her unexpected exit during a City Hall event. She did not speak with reporters.

Griselda Aldrete

Barrett touched on her departure, saying that her replacement should be hired by Thanksgiving.

"There were frustrations and it’s a difficult job, it’s a very difficult job but I think she did a really good job," Barrett said.

Raymond Robakowski

FOX6 News also confirmed that FPC Commissioner Raymond Robakowski resigned as of Friday. He talked to FOX6 News about his departure, saying:

"I was not happy with how the Commission is operated and run. I thought we were there for the improvement of the Fire Department and the Police Department, and I felt there were individuals there who had their own agendas.

"I think we need some fresh faces on the Commission," said Barrett.

Milwaukee City Hall

It has been a headline-making year for the FPC. One of its members is under an ethics investigation and there were a lot more questions than answers as to the reasoning for denoting Alfonso Morales, the city's now-former police chief.

"There has been disappointment because I think it’s important to have all these commissions and all these boards to act responsibly," Barrett said. "I think there have been times when that has not been present."

Barrett said the process of searching for a new police chief is still on track. He said he is in the process of interviewing the final three candidates.