Labor Day weekend on Pewaukee Lake, deputies watch for violations

In Waukesha County on a hot Labor Day weekend, some found creative ways to chill out in the heat, whether at the beach or on the water.

"Just to avoid being burned from the sun and being able to relax more," said Leticia Orozco.

This couple brought their own shade.

"The breeze is beautiful," said Orozco. "It’s just perfect out."

Others jumped into Pewaukee Lake to cool down.

"We were at the Brewer game," said Brett Smykal. "It was pretty hot out, and kind of last-minute decision to get by the lake, cool down and jump in the water."

The beach was technically closed due to E. coli detected in the water, but that didn't stop people from escaping the heat at their own risk.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department kept a close eye on those on the water.

"Holidays are an uptick, so very busy," said Deputy Shawn Hofstetter. "There’s a lot of boats."

As Hofstetter and his partner patrolled Pewaukee Lake, he looked for safety violations like boaters getting to close to each other.

"If we see something, we’ll just have a conversation with them and tell them, ‘Hey, you need to know this,’" said Hofstetter.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Milwaukee hit a record-tying 95 degrees. That, combined with a holiday weekend, meant a lot of people on the water, but deputies said there weren't any major issues, handing out one citation and a couple warnings.

"They're good. He slowed down, but had he come through or cut that corner, he would have been, he was pushing it," said Hofstetter.

It was all an effort to make sure those soaking up the last bit of summer were safe while doing so.