Labor Day heat in Wisconsin; Lake Michigan beaches packed

Thousands of people hit the beaches of Lake Michigan on Monday, Sept. 4 as a way to beat the 90-degree heat – just before the start of the school year.

Labor Day is the most bittersweet of summer holidays – and according to some, that is especially true when you spend it at Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County.

"By Labor Day, it’s time for fall and cooler weather and the last couple days of summer to beat the heat," said Peter Boettner, who lives in Sheboygan.

Kohler-Andrae State Park, Sheboygan County

Some at the park are ready for the fall weather, just not for the fall semester.

"I’m excited because I’m over the heat, but I don’t want to go back to school," said Emma Rogler, who starts school on Tuesday.

Fond du Lac High School students FOX6 News spoke with are gearing up for their junior year.

Kohler-Andrae State Park, Sheboygan County

"I’m still tired from last year. Definitely a little nervous but happy," said Vanessa Ross, who starts school on Tuesday.

But with the first day of class in less than 24 hours…

Kohler-Andrae State Park, Sheboygan County

"Today is the last day of summer for us, so we wanted to enjoy a nice day by the water," Ross said.

Some say a Wisconsin summer goes by way too fast, but can only be described as…

"Spectacular," Boettner said.