Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jacob Blake’s uncle leads march for justice

As both sides in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial exited the courtroom Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, they were greeted by a group of demonstrators.

Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, once again led a march calling for justice.

The group said they are not buying Kyle Rittenhouse's tears on the stand earlier Wednesday; his testimony only further convincing them he should be found guilty.

As court let out for the day Wednesday, several dozen people marched around Civic Center Park, stopping to speak about why they were there.

"Why did a 17-year-old come to Kenosha armed with a gun?" said a demonstrator.

"He lied," said Justin Blake. "He was inconsistent today."

The group called for the jury to convict Rittenhouse, saying his words on the stand should be proof of his guilt.

"Out of his own mouth, he knew that he was using deadly force," said Bishop Tavis Grant, Rainbow PUSH Coalition national director.

After the march, the group lit candles and gathered in a circle to bring the focus back to the two people shot and killed, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

"It’s very unfortunate that these families tonight had to hear that today, almost all day today, almost reliving the death of their loved one," said Grant. "We hope and pray this jury will do the right thing."

There was one man present not with the group who continued to yell at them, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," but when asked what he was trying to represent, he said he was simply there to, in his own words, stir the pot. Now, it's important to note the jury has specifically been told not to pay any attention to things like this that happen outside of the courtroom.