Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Experts explain charges, jury's process

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kyle Rittenhouse
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Defense attorney discusses

Defense attorney Michael Hart joined FOX6 News at 4 on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Hart is not an attorney involved in the case.

MILWAUKEE - Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse took place Monday, Nov. 15. With the case close to being handed to the jury, Defense attorney Michael Hart – who is not involved in the case – joined FOX6 News to explain the process of lesser charges, the judge's instructions to the jury and more.

Ion Meyn, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joined FOX6 News at 5 amid the prosecution's rebuttal. He discussed the dismissal of charges, consideration of lesser charges and other elements of the case.

Law professor discusses Rittenhouse trial

University of Wisconsin Law professor Ion Meyn discusses the Rittenhouse trial

