Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Law professor on case, closing arguments

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Law professor on lesser charges, judge's role
Ion Meyn, a UW-Madison law professor, joined FOX6 News at 4 on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
MILWAUKEE - Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15 – a group of 12 jurors will ultimately be tasked with deciding the case.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Ion Meyn, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joined FOX6 News on Friday to discuss the trial thus far and what to expect as closing arguments and the jury's decision draw near.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Law professor on closings, jury expectations
Ion Meyn, a UW-Madison law professor, joined FOX6 News at 5 to discuss the state of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and what to expect as the task of reaching a verdict nears.
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Law professor on jury deliberations
Ion Meyn, a UW-Madison law professor, joined FOX6 News at 9 to discuss how juries approach cases as it relates to the trial Kyle Rittenhouse, among other factors.
Roughly 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are reporting for state active duty to support Kenosha law enforcement in ensuring public safety in relation to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and verdict.
The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him, after fierce debate by both sides on Friday.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be playing football again less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and misleading everyone about being an unvaccinated player.