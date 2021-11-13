Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Closing arguments Monday

Two weeks after the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse began, we are nearing a verdict. Both sides are expected to present their closing arguments Monday, Nov. 15.

A clerk with the Kenosha County Courthouse initially said finalized jury instructions would be filed by 4 p.m. Sunday; however, as of Sunday night, those documents had not been filed. In the meantime, a verdict is potentially just hours away.

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder

"We're in the final stretch," said Judge Bruce Schroeder.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For two weeks, the Kenosha County Courthouse has been at the center of national attention. Rittenhouse faces six counts for shooting three men, killing two of them, during a night of unrest in August 2020. Among dozens who took the stand, we heard key testimony from Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived the shooting.

"I thought the defendant was an active shooter," said Grosskreutz.

Kyle Rittenhouse

The trial also featured testimony from forensic experts and Rittenhouse himself, who cried on the stand.

By Thursday, both sides had rested their case. On Friday, debate erupted in the courtroom over how the jury would be instructed, including as it relates a photograph the state argues shows Rittenhouse provoking Joseph Rosenbaum.

"Judge, I don't think that photograph – maybe I'm wrong – shows anything," said Corey Chirafisi, defense attorney.

Judge Schroeder ultimately allowed the photo and is leaving it up to the jury to decide what it shows.

Jurors will also be allowed to consider some lesser charges. For example, when it comes to the shooting death of Anthony Huber, the jury will consider the original charge of first-degree intentional homicide, but now, can also consider second-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide instead.

On Monday, each side will have up to two and a half hours to make their final arguments to the jury of 18 people. Twelve of those jurors, determined by random drawing, will then decide the case.

As we wait for a verdict, roughly 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops are on standby status outside of Kenosha, prepared to assist Kenosha authorities if requested.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: Keep track of every development with FOX6 News