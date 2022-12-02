Kimberly Zapata charged, ballot fraud; initial appearance in court

Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 over bogus ballot requests.

Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot. If convicted, she faces up to five years behind bars.

Milwaukee County prosecutors said Zapata admitted to making up names and ordering military ballots that were then sent to a state lawmaker's home in hopes of exposing vulnerabilities with the state's election system.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) earlier said she was surprised to receive the three absentee ballots at her Menomonee Falls address. She reported them to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The ballots were for Holly Brandtjen, Holly Jones and Holly Adams – three people who prosecutors said don't exist.

"She had the ballots sent to [Janel Bradtjen] in an attempt to redirect JB's focus away from outrageous conspiracy theories and to something that is actually real," the complaint alleged of Zapata.

The lawmaker on Friday, Nov. 4, joined a lawsuit with other voters asking for military absentee ballot to be sequestered ahead of Election Day. The Thomas More Society filed the suit in Waukesha County, and raised the issues with Zapata's alleged actions.

The court paperwork said the ballots were mailed by municipal clerks in Menomonee Falls, Shorewood, and South Milwaukee. All three ballots, the complaint said, were "classified as military absentee ballots" and requested via the MyVote website.

Wisconsin law exempts military voters from having to show a photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.

The complaint accused Zapata of creating the fake names and falsely representing they were military voters. The complaint alleged she used her government access to a database to get Brantdjen's address and send the ballots there.

On Oct. 31, the Milwaukee Election Commission's Executive Director Clarie Woodall-Vogg said she sent Zapata "an article regarding an unknown individual fraudulently applying for military absentee ballots," per the complaint.

The complaint states Woodall-Vogg also sent Zapata another message with a "statement that was put out by (Janel Brandtjen) regarding how easy it was to receive military ballots." The complaint said Zapata replied: "She has a point."

Zapata approached Woodall-Vogg at work on Nov. 1 and the complaint said Zapata admitted she created the fake voters and used fake information to order the ballots be sent to Brandtjen's home, in an effort to show the ease to which this type of fraud could be committed.

Investigators questioned Zapata and the complaint summarizes the alleged motive: "Zapata did this because she wanted to make a point that there is fraud in existence. She stated that it is not the conspiracy theories out there, but she wanted to bring the actual true fraud out. Zapata stated that she felt overwhelmed due to the threats of violence the Election Commission was receiving, in addition to the constant daily harassment and accusations of lying and hiding things. She stated she wanted the truth to come out so that they could focus on the actual problems."

Zapata worked at the Milwaukee Election Commission for seven years. City leaders said after she admitted her actions to Woodall-Vogg, the city immediately removed Zapata from accessing city databases. In addition, city leaders said it is looking into all the elections in which she was involved.

Zapata is due back in court on Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing.