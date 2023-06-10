Kenosha sex offender arrest, Racine man cut off GPS bracelet

article

A Racine man, 35, was arrested after Kenosha police received reports of a sex offender who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet Saturday evening, June 10.

Police said officers learned the man was attending a block party with children present near 18th Avenue and 60th Street.

When officers found the man, police say he took off running. Officers quickly caught up to him, and police say he resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

Pleasant Prairie police and Kenosha County sheriff's officials assisted due to a large crowd at the scene where he was arrested.