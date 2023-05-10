Kenosha police chase; man nabbed after pulling into dead end street

Kenosha police, along with help from officers in Pleasant Prairie, arrested a man after a police chase that unfolded on Saturday, May 6.

Officials say Kenosha police were engaged in the chase when the offender entered Pleasant Prairie. At one point, officers terminated the pursuit because it was approaching Anderson Field on a busy afternoon.

The vehicle was spotted again on Springbrook Road – and officers pursued. The suspect pulled into a dead end and fled on foot, officials say. Officers established a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

The man in custody was taken to the Kenosha County Jail. He is expected to face the following charges: