Kenosha man burglarized taverns; sentenced to 5 years prison

A Kenosha County judge sentenced Richard Steinhofer on Thursday, Feb. 22 to five years prison, six years of extended supervision and an additional three years of probation for burglarizing taverns in the Kenosha area.

Steinhofer pleaded guilty in November 2023 to three charges against him. Five others were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Police say Steinhofer terrorized Kenosha taverns after hours. Investigators say he burglarized at least three other taverns over the course of four weeks starting in January 2023.

Surveillance captured one of the break-ins on Feb. 5 at the Clubhouse Pub and Grille. Around 4:30, the video shows a man busting through a glass door with a hammer. He tried stealing from a pull-tab machine and ran behind the back of the bar. He only got away with $6. Steinhofer was arrested days later.

Investigators say Steinhofer later admitted he stole to support his drug habit.