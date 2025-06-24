Kenosha Kingfish 'Strike Out Cancer' Night; survivor tosses 1st pitch

The Brief A colon cancer survivor threw out the first pitch at the Kenosha Kingfish game on Tuesday, June 24. It was "Strike Out Cancer Night" at the Kenosha ballpark. The survivor, Heather Sanders, was diagnosed with colon cancer, but is now cancer-free.



Tuesday night, June 24, was a night to celebrate at the ballpark and raise awareness. A Kenosha woman threw out the first pitch at the Kenosha Kingfish game for its Strike Out Cancer Night. She wants her story to save lives.

Raising awareness at ballpark

What we know:

There are always a few jitters before any big game. For Heather Sanders, the focus is not on the score but the big moment in front of her.

The Kenosha mother and kindergarten teacher stepped up to the mound at the Kenosha Kingfish game for a moment she did not know would be possible.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Heather Sanders

In 2024, a routine colonoscopy came with some unsettling news. Sanders was diagnosed with colon cancer.

What they're saying:

"It was really scary. I thought I might not get to be an old lady, you know?" Sanders told FOX6 News.

In October, Sanders had surgery at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Zion, Illinois. The cancer was fully removed and Sanders s now cancer-free.

"I want to tell everyone get your screenings because that really saved my life," Sanders said.

Heather Sanders

Importance of screenings

What you can do:

A recent report from the American Cancer Society showed women under 50 were being diagnosed with cancer at a rate 82% higher than men the same age.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s not limited to one cancer type. So, we’re talking increase in cancer diagnoses for breast, thyroid cancer, cervical cancer," said Dr. Carolyn Bhakta, a surgical oncologist with City of Hope Cancer Center. "The lack of clarity is exactly why we’re talking about it now."

A Tuesday's Strike Out Cancer game, the 50/50 raffle benefited the nonprofit "Angels of Hope." It is an organization that helps families affected by cancer.