The Brief An Illinois man is now charged in a Kenosha shooting that killed a man. The shooting happened near 24th Avenue and 34th Street in November 2025. Court filings said he'd been using a cellphone associated with a gun violence prevention program.



An Illinois man is accused of shooting at three people, killing one of them, in Kenosha last year. He was previously convicted in a Racine County pursuit, and court filings reveal he's also connected to one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted."

In court:

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Kamryn Harris with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

With help from the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement, Harris was taken into custody in Illinois on March 6. After he was extradited to Kenosha County, he made his initial court appearance on March 11. His bond was set at $2 million.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office determined there was a conflict of interest that required a special prosecutor, an assignment that Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney agreed to accept.

The backstory:

Kenosha police responded to a shots-fired call near 24th Avenue and 34th Street. Officers arrived and found 47-year-old Christian Davis suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

Police said there were multiple bullet holes in an SUV. Investigators learned another victim was trying to get into the driver's seat when the shooter, identified in court filings as Harris, opened fire on three people. Davis was the only person who was struck.

Surveillance video captured the shooting. Prosecutors said it showed Harris "crouched down" in front of the SUV. He began shooting when the three people walked out of a home toward the vehicle.

Court filings said surveillance video from the surrounding area also showed Harris running toward a Jeep that had "distinct" bluish headlights. A witness said she heard multiple gunshots before hearing a vehicle speed off. She said she saw a white Jeep, which she believed had Illinois license plates.

Investigators later determined the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Waukegan, Illinois, more than two months prior to the shooting in Kenosha.

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed additional surveillance video and tracked the Jeep to an apartment complex parking lot on Birch Road, where it was collected as evidence and towed. According to the complaint, video showed Harris getting out of the vehicle. His DNA was found on the steering wheel.

Court filings said investigators reviewed cellphone tower data, which determined Harris' phone traveled from Illinois to Kenosha before the homicide. It was then "in the general vicinity" of the homicide before moving away from the scene and toward the area where the Jeep was later collected as evidence.

‘Most Wanted’ connection

Dig deeper:

As part of the investigation, court filings said police identified Marvelo Wilson – later named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" – as having been in the stolen Jeep days before the homicide. They reviewed his cellphone records after he was arrested in December, and it showed Harris had dropped him a location pin minutes after the homicide.

The complaint said use of that phone "significantly decreased after the homicide." Investigators believe, based on location information and cell data, that Wilson and another person picked up Harris after he ditched the Jeep. The three then traveled to Illinois, where Harris was given a pre-paid phone to use.

Additional investigation determined the cellphone Harris had been using was associated with an Illinois gun violence prevention program. One of Harris' family members was involved in that program.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News previously reported on a separate crime involving Harris. The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the then 18-year-old man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in 2021.

Harris was later convicted in that case and sentenced to six months in jail.