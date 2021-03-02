IL man accused, led Racine County deputies on pursuit reaching 125 mph

article

An 18-year-old Zion, Illinois man is expected to face multiple charges in Racine County after driving recklessly on I-94, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit on and off the interstate, and eventually being apprehended by a K-9 officer, officials say.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect in a news release as Kamryn Harris. He is expected to be charged with the following criminal counts:

• Fleeing and Eluding an Officer

• Carrying a Concealed Weapon

• 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

• Possession of THC with the intent to deliver

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The news release from the sheriff's office says just before 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1, a supervisor with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling southbound on I-94 just south of Highway K in a fully marked squad when he was passed by a vehicle at a high rate of speed. The car’s speed was captured on radar at 125 miles per hour -- in the posted 70 mph zone.

The supervisor attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, but the vehicle increased its speed and started weaving through traffic to elude the pursuing squad. The supervisor then made the decision to terminate his pursuit.

The release says the driver then turned off all the vehicle lights and continued to drive in a reckless manner.

The fleeing vehicle was seen exiting I-94 at Highway 11 -- and went west. A short time later, a Racine County K-9 unit spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on 58th Road. The vehicle was still speeding and blowing through stop signs with the vehicle lights off, officials say.

The K-9 unit was able to catch up with the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from the K-9 unit and turned southbound on S. Sylvania Avenue. The vehicle then blew through stop signs at Highway 11 and attempted to turn eastbound on Highway 11. But the car spun out, causing the vehicle to stall.

The release from the sheriff's office says the driver then fled from the car towards a nearby building. The K-9 deputy exited his squad and released his K-9 partner, canine Friday. Friday was able to locate and apprehend the suspect by his arm. The suspect then began to fight with Friday trying to escape from him. Friday stayed on the suspect until his K-9 handler arrived -- and the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities searched the suspect's vehicle and found a handgun as well as marijuana and drug packaging material.

Officials say Harris was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting with the police canine. He is now at the Racine County Jail.