Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvelo Wilson, convicted killer on the run

The Brief Marvelo "MJ" Wilson, a convicted murderer with a history of violent crime, is on the run after bonding out on a recent gun charge. Wilson is linked to an attempted homicide in Racine (2022) and a 2025 homicide investigation in Kenosha. Authorities warn the public that Wilson has "violent tendencies."



He’s a convicted killer who law enforcement says has been involved with numerous other crimes. Marvelo Wilson was arrested in December, but now he’s on the run.

Search for Marvelo Wilson

What we know:

The 25-year-old has the word "Love" tattooed across his neck, but authorities say his actions have been filled with hate.

"He has violent tendencies," Racine Police Detective and US Marshals Task Force Officer Michael Seeger said. "He’s considered armed and dangerous."

Wilson was convicted of murder in Illinois when he was 16 years old.

"He’s been around these criminal investigations numerous times including homicides," Seeger said.

In 2022, police say he was investigated for his association with an attempted homicide in Racine. Late last year, he found himself in trouble with the law again.

"In November of 2025, he was mentioned to be involved in a homicide that occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin," Seeger explained.

Marvelo Wilson

Investigators went to a home in Racine and arrested Wilson on a gun charge. He made his initial appearance in court, then disappeared.

"He did bond out and now has fled from facing those charges," Seeger said.

Wilson sometimes uses the nickname "MJ." He has ties to Racine, Kenosha and the Chicagoland area. Police say he’s had police contact in all of those cities.

"We’ll catch up to you," Seeger said. "Law enforcement will arrest you."

Wilson stands 5’7" tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where he is, call the US Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.