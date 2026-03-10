Kenosha November 2025 homicide; man arrested in Illinois

article

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection to a November homicide in Kenosha. Kamryn Harris was taken into custody on March 6 in Illinois. The shooting happened near 24th Avenue and 34th Street in Kenosha on Nov. 21.



An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Kenosha in November 2025.

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, Kamryn Harris was taken into custody in Illinois on March 6.

The Kenosha Police Department has referred the following charges against Harris to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office:

First-Degree Intentional Homicide

Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

Kenosha police responded to a shots-fired call near 24th Avenue and 34th Street in Kenosha on Nov. 21, 2025.

When officers got there, they found Christian Davis, a 47-year-old Kenosha resident, who suffered a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Related article

In custody

What we know:

On March 6, with assistance from Illinois law enforcement and the United States Marshals Service, Kamryn Harris was taken into custody in connection with this case.

The defendant waived extradition and was transported to Kenosha County on March 9.