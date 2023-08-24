Kenosha heat, Milwaukee storms leave residents battling elements

While much of the Milwaukee area welcomed cooler temperatures Thursday, to the south, the weather continued to blaze in Kenosha.

The heat in Kenosha did throw a wrench in some plans – from a diner closing early to tennis matches postponed – all while, in Milwaukee, the temperature felt a lot more bearable.

"It’s been very hot. I’ve been in the house, staying in the air conditioning," said Chirtsma Hogan. "It’s been scorchering."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Summer may be on the way out, but it did not feel that way in Kenosha. Hogan and her kids, Promise, Kamayih and Antonio, went to a splash pad to keep cool.

"It’s OK, but it’s too hot," Kamayih said.

"Hot, very hot," said Antonio.

Temperatures around 100 degrees may have kept some off the downtown streets. But add some water, and everything went swimmingly. The family said their trip to the splash pad was worth it.

"It’s fun," said Kamayih.

"It feels good, and I’m out of the house, been in the house for two days because of the weather," Antonio said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If they had traveled up the interstate to Milwaukee, they would’ve found a temperature dip of about 25 degrees and water in another form. Rain and thunderstorms rolled in around 5:30 p.m. on a day temperatures hovered in the 70s.

"I’m glad that it’s not hot like it was yesterday," said Danielle Horton, who spent the day at Milwaukee's lakefront.

It was a stark contrast to Wednesday's record-setting heat.

Cooler, wetter Thursday in Milwaukee

"I hope that this ain’t how hell feels," Horton said.

Through the gloom, the family at Veterans Park was able to find sunshine.

"Today we celebrate my nephew, his name is Leon," said Horton. "He turned 38 today, and he passed away Dec. 3, so we out here celebrating his birthday."

FOX6 Storm Center app; free download packed with powerful weather tools

From sun to clouds and summer storms to extreme heat, everyone knew the warm weather days won't last long – so many soaked it in before the sun sets on summer.

"That’s Milwaukee; we can be hot one day, cool the next day," Horton said.

"I’m glad we’re out of school, but we’re going back in two weeks," said Antonio.

"Yes, very soon, so just come out and enjoy this weather," Chirtsma said.