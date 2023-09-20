Kenosha fentanyl overdose death, alleged dealer charged with homicide

article

A Kenosha fentanyl overdose death in April 2022 has led to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs against Lola Dunlap, 36.

A criminal complaint says the victim died on April 29, 2022, hours after meeting up with Dunlap for Percocet pills.

Prosecutors say investigators examined the victim's phone and found text messages between the victim and a man who acted as a "middleman" between the victim and Dunlap. Eventually, the victim obtained Dunlap's direct phone number, and phone records show they texted on the day of the victim's death, agreeing to meet up so the victim could purchase pills from Dunlap.

Investigators say Dunlap got a new phone and a new phone number in August 2022, months after the victim's death. On that phone, the complaint says investigators found the "middleman's" number and interviewed him. He claimed he had nothing to do with the death, but prosecutors say he admitted to communicating with people on Facebook Messenger. His Facebook account was subpoenaed, and investigators found a conversation where the "middleman" said the victim who died "must have died from 'fent perks' or "dope he got from the chick he got the fentanyl perks from," adding that "Lola's selling them."

The complaint says he admitted to giving the victim Dunlap's phone number to get the pills because he "didn't want to deal" with it.

Online court records show five open cases filed against Dunlap in Kenosha and Racine counties, including theft charges, drugs, burglary and identity theft.

In the homicide case, cash bond was set at $2,000. Dunlap has pleaded not guilty.