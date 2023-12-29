Kenosha County police chase; Illinois man arrested, squad rammed

A 31-year-old Illinois man has been taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through Kenosha County and Lake County, Illinois early Friday, Dec. 29.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the pursuit began around 3:20 a.m. Friday after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road. The driver shut off his lights and fled.

Police say this same vehicle had been involved in two previous pursuits with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Spike strips were deployed on the vehicle and the front driver’s side tire was deflated. However, the suspect continued to flee.

Police say the suspect intentionally rammed a Pleasant Prairie Police Department squad car as they fled west on Highway 50.

The pursuit went through Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and eventually into Lake County, Illinois.

The suspect continued to flee with the front driver’s side tire completely removed from the rim.

The vehicle eventually slowed and a Kenosha Police Department officer used "their vehicle to compel the suspect to stop and give up," Kenosha police said.

The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old man from Waukegan, Illinois. In addition to fleeing and eluding an officer, charges are being recommended for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI, possession of cocaine, and bail jumping.