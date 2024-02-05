Kenosha bank robbery; Racine man arrested

article

A 65-year-old Racine man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Kenosha on Friday, Feb. 2.

The robbery occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank on 52nd Street.

The bank reported that the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the clerk demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled.

The suspect was arrested the following day. Police say he has an extensive history of bank robberies. Charges have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.