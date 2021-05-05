Police footage in Acevedo death to be released, judge rules

A Milwaukee County judge ruled on Wednesday, May 5 that redacted portions of police video footage involving a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the off-duty death of a man last year can be released.

In a written order filed with the court Tuesday, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Pocan acknowledged that while Michael Mattioli’s criminal proceedings are ongoing, the records deserve scrutiny.

"At the time of the incident, Mr. Mattioli was a police officer. Police officers must necessarily expect close public scrutiny," Pocan wrote. "Even though Mr. Mattioli was off duty, the Acevedos raised a point at the hearing for this matter regarding whether Mr. Mattioli was holding himself out as a police officer based on the 9-1-1 call which has already been released. The Court further needs to consider the public’s legitimate interest in policing. There is a strong public interest in scrutinizing the actions of public employees, such as police officers."

Mattioli, 33, of Milwaukee, resigned from the Milwaukee Police Department in September and charged the same day with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to the April 2020 death of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo.

Michael Mattioli

Police were called to Mattioli’s home near 45th and Cleveland on the city’s south side on April 19. Officers found Mattioli straddling Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the criminal complaint.

Mattioli told investigators he had some people over for drinks the night before and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.

Acevedo died six days later and his death was ruled a homicide.

Joel Acevedo

Acevedo’s family filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department and the city’s Fire and Police Commission in December of last year, demanding body-cam video and the recording of the 911 call.

The 911 call was released in December, but Mattioli fought the release of the body and dashboard camera footage, arguing it would deprive him of a fair trial.

Craig S. Powell and Michael F. Hart, who represent Mattioli in both the civil and criminal cases, had argued the Acevedo family have a history of publicizing the investigative materials, pre-trial publicity has been an issue and the release would interfere with criminal case.

"We are in the process of reviewing Judge Pocan’s decision and will consider all options going forward as we continue to work to protect Mr. Mattioli’s constitutional right to a fair trial," Powell and Hart said when reached for comment about Pocan's order.

Pocan writes that it is in the public interest to release the records and that outweighs most privacy concerns. However, Pocan notes he is concerned the publication of Mattioli’s image in the footage, along with audio statements he made, as it would reasonably be expected to interfere with receiving a fair trial.

"Accordingly, while the videos should be released, Mr. Mattioli’s image in the videos should be redacted, i.e. blocked or blurred out. Mr. Mattioli has a right under the Fifth Amendment not to testify at his trial. The release of the audio of Mr. Mattioli in the requested footage may contain statements that could jeopardize his right to an impartial trial."

As redactions must be made, it's unclear when the footage will be released.

Mattioli's next court date is set for June 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.