Johnny Burnett sentenced; 35 years in August 2020 fatal shooting

An argument during a night out in August 2020 ended the life of a Milwaukee man. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the shooter learned his fate at sentencing in Milwaukee County court.

Prosecutors on Thursday told the court this is a case of someone being shot and killed over nothing – with the shooter in possession of a gun he was not supposed to have.

"It is true photographs, in many cases, speak louder than words – and to see photographs of the deceased with his daughter really tells you all you need to know," said Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro.

The judge during the sentencing for Johnny Burnett did not hold back – as he described the August 2020 shooting death of 27-year-old Luis Zamora Jr.

"That’s the epitome of a senseless act," the judge said.

Prosecutors say this case began during a night out. Zamora Jr. was driving a car with his girlfriend and Burnett's girlfriend. Prosecutors say there was an argument in the car – and Zamora jr. pulled over near 17th and Rogers on Milwaukee's south side. Burnett's girlfriend called the defendant and said, "Come handle this." Within minutes, prosecutors say Burnett showed up in a truck and opened fire.

"He shot Mr. Zamora and ended his life over nothing. He did it with a gun he wasn’t supposed to have," said the prosecutor.

Judge Yamahiro also pointed out Burnett and his now-wife had a no-contact order.

"He basically gave the court his middle finger and not only violated the order, got married and went on a honeymoon," said the judge.

Zamora Jr.'s family addressed the court.

"Losing him has been pure devastation for all of us and so many others," said Luis Zamora Sr.

Burnett used his time before the court to complain about his defense attorney – and said he still does not know what happened the night of the shooting.

"Please have mercy on me and my family," Burnett said.

Judge Yamahiro sentenced Burnett to 35 years in prison and ten years of extended supervision.

"I have confidence in the zamora family because you have each other," said the judge. "I’m sure Luis would want you all to carry on; would want you to support each other, and most importantly support his daughter which is the last wish he ever gave on this earth."

FOX6 News spoke with Zamora Jr.'s father off camera after sentencing. He described the trial as an "agonizing experience." But he felt "relieved" with Thursday's result.

Burnett was also sentenced for being in possession of a weapon – given five years in prison and another five years of extended supervision. This sentenced will be served at the same time as his homicide sentence.