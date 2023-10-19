Jason Momoa in Wisconsin, vodka brand bottle signing

Hundreds lined up for a chance to meet "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa in Waukesha County Thursday, Oct. 19.

The actor made two stops to promote his vodka brand, Meili Vodka.

Crowds started lining up at 10 p.m. Wednesday for the 10 a.m Thursday meet-and-greet at the New Berlin Costco. Fans took pictures and had the chance to buy signed Meili Vodka bottles. FOX6 News spoke to some fans who said camping out overnight was worth it.

"I had all my camping gear kind of like ready to go, so I said, ‘Do you want to come to Wisconsin in a few days and camp outside Costco with me?’" said one fan. "It was a full-on tent and sleeping bags. I mean we were prepared. There was plenty of energy, we’re just having fun laughing meeting new friends, and Jason is the icing on the cake."

Momoa later stopped in Brookfield.

The events were part of a Midwest Meili Vodka bottle signing tour. It included stops in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and, of course, Wisconsin.