St. Louis couple facing felony unlawful use of weapon charges for pulling guns at protest near mansion
St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday that she is charging a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.
Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before
The white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their mansion during a protest have pulled a gun before in defense of their property, according to an affidavit in an ongoing case.
Missouri trooper, ordered to lead security after shooting of Michael Brown speaks in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- A Missouri state trooper on Thursday, April 6th spoke in Milwaukee -- telling the story of the event he calls the most challenging of his career.He was ordered to lead security during protests in Ferguson following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Michael Brown.Captain Ron Johnson spoke at the Harley-Davidson Museum -- the guest speaker at a presentation on diversity and inclusion.PHOTO GALLERYJohnson was in charge of keeping the calm after protesters took to the streets following the shooting.He talked about leadership in times of crisis."My vision was in a tunnel and I say to myself 'how are we going to put out this fire?' And I don't say that from a standpoint of being a fireman.
Hundreds of pages of additional documents released in Michael Brown investigation
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The St.
YouTube video shows protesters on I-794; Sheriff Clarke, Chief Flynn discuss arrests
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- A wave of angry protests over police treatment and tactics has swept the country -- from Ferguson, Missouri to New York to Milwaukee.
"The movement ain't going to move itself:" Protesters speak out as they're released from jail
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- More than two dozen protesters gathered Sunday, December 7th outside the Milwaukee County Jail to voice their frustration with the criminal justice system.
"Law and order will be maintained:" Another rally set for Sunday after 14 protesters arrested Saturday
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- 14 protesters were arrested on Saturday, December 6th after an afternoon demonstration veered onto the freeway.
"Very impressive exchange of ideas:" Mayor Barrett reflects on White House Ferguson summit
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- On Monday, December 1st, one week after a grand jury in Ferguson decided not to indict Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown, a White House summit focused on repairing the broken trust between police officers and the people they serve.
NFL tight end shares powerful thoughts on Ferguson decision
(WITI) -- He's not one of the NFL's biggest names.
Chief Flynn talks protests, violence following grand jury decision in Ferguson
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn joined FOX6 WakeUp Wednesday morning, November 26th to talk about the protests in Milwaukee and Ferguson following the grand jury decision in the Michael Brown case.In Ferguson on Monday, it was announced a grand jury has decided there is no probable cause to indict Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in the August shooting of Michael Brown.That decision led to outrage and protests in Ferguson and across the country — including here in Milwaukee.The case out of Ferguson is similar to the case here in Milwaukee involving Dontre Hamilton. 31-year-old Hamilton was shot and killed in April by Milwaukee police officer Christopher Manney.
"There's still time for us to get it right:" FOX6's Ted Perry discusses the connection between Ferguson & Milwaukee
FERGUSON, MISSOURI/MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN (WITI) -- A decision was handed down in Ferguson, Missouri on Monday evening, November 24th -- after a grand jury decided there is no probable cause to indict Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in connection with the shooting death of Michael Brown.
"The law that we passed is not perfect:" New push to improve state's police oversight bill
KENOSHA (WITI) -- A Ferguson-related protest was held in Kenosha on Tuesday evening, November 25th.
Milwaukee police sergeant, officer injured as Dontre Hamilton supporters tried entering Bradley Center
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Milwaukee police say a sergeant and an officer were injured on Tuesday night, November 25th -- as Dontre Hamilton supporters attempted to enter the BMO Harris Bradley Center during a Milwaukee Bucks game.
"It's not just about Ferguson:" Milwaukeeans react to decision, say "we have to get active"
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- A grand jury decided not to indict Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown on Monday, November 24th -- a decision that's being felt across the country, including here in Milwaukee.
Local leaders react to the decision to not indict Officer Darren Wilson
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Leaders who represent Milwaukee are issuing statements in the wake of the decision to not indict Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown.Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement:
Preparing for protesters: The country braces for Ferguson announcement
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- There are uneasy nerves not just in Missouri, but around the country.
"To stand in solidarity with Ferguson:" Dontre Hamilton supporters plan rally following grand jury decision
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Ferguson, Missouri, is bracing for a decision from the grand jury in the case of Michael Brown.
Faith leaders, pastor from Ferguson, MO urge people to get out and vote
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Faith leaders in Milwaukee's central city, along with a pastor from Ferguson, Missouri, urge people to get out and vote.
Did Ferguson officer who shot Michael Brown "rough up" another suspect? Grand jury reviewing case
CLAYTON, MO. (AP) – A St.