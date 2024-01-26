Janet Yellen in Milwaukee Friday; highlight state of U.S. economy

article

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will be in Milwaukee on Friday, Jan. 26 for an event to highlight the state of the U.S. economy and the jobs President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is creating.



Yellen is scheduled to tour a Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership (WRTP) | Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program (BIG STEP) workforce training facility, which is being modernized and expanded thanks to federal funding. WRTP | BIG STEP is also leveraging American Rescue Plan funding to provide new credentialing opportunities, including in green construction.



After the tour, Secretary Yellen will participate in a roundtable with local leaders, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, WRTP | BIG STEP training program leaders and participants.



Following the tour and roundtable, Secretary Yellen will deliver remarks where she will discuss the Biden Administration’s efforts to create jobs for middle class Americans across the country.