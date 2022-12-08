Toy drive in Jackson girl's memory benefits Children's Wisconsin

Giving back through grief, the family of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist is honoring her memory.

Inside the Hampel house in Jackson, the memory of that girl, Jocelyn Hampel, is all around.

"Every ornament was sent by someone who knew and loved Jocelyn," said Ashley Hampel, Jocelyn's mother. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes."

"There wasn’t a thing about this time and season that Jocelyn didn’t love and get excited for," said Ashley.

It's a season that brings both joy and sorrow to the family, knowing a special person will not be around to celebrate. It has been nearly two years since Jocelyn lost her life after getting a tooth pulled at the dentist's office.

Toys for Children's Wisconsin patients in memory of Jocelyn Hampel

"It was the worst time for us, and no family should have to go through that," said Luke Hampel, Jocelyn's father.

The 7-year-old girl spent six days at Children's Wisconsin before passing away. Her family is now giving back to the hospital and the kids who are treated there. For the second year in a row, they are collecting toys at local businesses.

Sunday, the Hampels will hold a toy drive drop-off at their home ahead of what would have been Jocelyn's 9th birthday.

"It takes our minds off the bad times that we have this time of year with her not being around anymore," Luke said.

"It’s touching, overwhelming to see the community come together and know that it’s all for Jocelyn," said Ashley.

Anyone interested in donating can drop of toys through Saturday, Dec. 10 at:

People can swing by the Hampel's home for the birthday celebration drop-off on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – W202 N17298 Oakwood Drive in Jackson.