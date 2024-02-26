Jacarie Robinson's death; Milwaukee father in custody

One of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted is now in custody.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed 45-year-old Romuan Moye, the father accused of starving his son to death, is in custody. He faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide and three counts of chronic neglect of a child, and was also charged for failing to report his son's death.

A warrant had been out for his arrest since October.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found inside his father’s home near 39th and Elmhurst.

Romuan Moye

Investigators said two weeks before the boy's body was found, his siblings were sent away. An older brother grew suspicious and found the 12-year-old covered with a blanket on the living room floor, decomposing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

He also had multiple broken bones and was malnourished, per autopsy results.

Related article

Police confirmed Moye was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 25. He had a court appearance on Monday, Feb. 26, where his cash bond has been set at $500,000.

He has been ordered to have no contact with his surviving children.

Moye is due back in court on March 4.