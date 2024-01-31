Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Romuan Moye accused of starving his son

The search continues for a Milwaukee father accused of starving his son to death. The 12-year-old boy was found dead inside his father’s home in October 2023.

"My skin is actually crawling right now," Milwaukee Police Detective Michael Driscoll said.

It’s a disturbing case with details that are difficult to comprehend. For Driscoll, this investigation is different.

Romuan Moye

"There are cases you don’t forget. Ones that stick with you," Driscoll said. "All cases are big, but this one has deeply disturbed everyone involved."

He’s been investigating since 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found dead inside Romuan Moye’s home near 39th and Elmhurst on Oct. 10, 2023.

"The facts in this case go beyond disturbing," Driscoll said. "They kind of cut deep into your soul at times."

Investigators describe the home covered in bushes on the outside as a place of horrors within. Driscoll said three kids lived in the home with Moye controlling everything.

"The conditions inside the house were unlivable," Driscoll said. "Human feces, urinating in jugs, the smell, the mold."

Detective Michael Driscoll

Investigators say Moye often used food as punishment with strict rules for when the kids could eat, and he deemed Jacarie as bad, simply for being hungry.

"He was beaten, he was choked, he was stomped," the detective said.

Investigators said two weeks before the boy's body was found, his siblings were sent away. An older brother grew suspicious and found little Jacarie covered with a blanket on the living room floor decomposing.

He spoke with FOX6 News on the phone in the days that followed.

"It was very hard for me and my family," Jay Moye said.

He was choosing to focus more on the boy’s short life.

"Jacarie was my everything. My everything," the boy’s older brother said. "Jacarie was Jacarie no matter what."

Jacarie Robinson

Their father hasn't been seen or heard from since. He was charged with first degree reckless homicide and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The MPD and U.S. Marshals are actively searching for him. It's believed the 45-year-old is still in the area.

"A person like this needs to stand before justice," Driscoll said.

Driscoll is trying to honor a little boy's life by searching for his killer. Giving the 12-year-old something, he said his father never could.

"Jacarie just needed to thrive, he needed love," Det. Driscoll said.

Romuan Moye is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. His charges include first degree reckless homicide and chronic neglect of a child. Moye is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You can also call MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.