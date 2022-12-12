Injured bald eagle in Franklin; Wisconsin DNR says bird of prey was shot

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is caring for a bald eagle found in Franklin last Wednesday – and officials believe the bird of prey had been shot.

A news release says the eagle was brought to the rehab center after it suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in its wing, as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site. The injury left the eagle debilitated on the ground. The tip of its beak was also broken. Fortunately, the eagle was discovered and brought to WHS by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Warden.

The eagle had emergency surgery at the Blue Pearl Hospital and Specialty Care in Glendale - Avian and Exotics Service to stabilize the fracture site. Exam results indicate that the fracture was suspected to be a result of a gunshot injury. The eagle's blood work also revealed an elevated level of lead toxicity, and additional blood work and diagnostic tests are still pending.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for any and all tips that may be useful in identifying the responsible party or parties. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is Milwaukee County’s only licensed facility to care for injured and orphaned native wild animals. They do not receive any government funding and rely on the support of the community to fund their lifesaving work. To make a contribution to the Bald Eagle’s medical care, you are invited to visit https://wihumane.me/eaglecare2022 or call 414-431-6119.