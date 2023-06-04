I-94/41 traffic stop, Milwaukee homicide wanted individual arrested

article

An individual wanted for a Milwaukee homicide was among those arrested during a high-risk traffic stop on I-94/41 Sunday afternoon, June 4 in Kenosha County.

Sheriff's officials said a deputy saw the vehicle wanted in connection with the Milwaukee homicide headed north on I-94/41 at County Highway E (12th Street).

Deputies shut down northbound traffic to conduct the high-risk traffic stop shortly before 3 p.m.

Everyone in the vehicle was arrested without incident.

Traffic was flowing again shortly after 3 p.m.