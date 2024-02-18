Multi-county police chase on I-94, vehicle crash in Kenosha County

article

A multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Kenosha County on Sunday morning, Feb. 18, temporarily shutting down the southbound lanes on I-94.

All lanes re-opened by 8:40 a.m.

According to the West Allis Police Department, at 6:30 a.m., the West Allis dispatch center received a call regarding several luxury vehicles in the lot of a business near 108th and Theo Trecker.

The caller said the vehicles had different dealership plates and were occupied by people with their faces covered.

West Allis officers found the group of vehicles on Greenfield Ave., and the vehicles fled onto I-894. West Allis police officers pursued the vehicles south on I-894 and on to southbound I-94. Officers believed the vehicles to be stolen.

At least one of the vehicles struck stop sticks during the pursuit, at one point driving on a rim, and crashed with an uninvolved vehicle on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie. The driver of this vehicle was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Illinois State Police found an additional fleeing vehicle abandoned at a business in Deerfield, Il.

The Greenfield Police Department, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Racine County Sheriff’s office, Kenosha County Sheriff’s office, the Illinois State Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted West Allis police.