I-43 southbound ramps closing at Brown Deer Road for 3 months
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The I-43 southbound ramps at Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) are scheduled to close long-term beginning Tuesday evening, March 5.
The ramp will shut down at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and be closed for roughly three months while crews construct a new diverging diamond interchange.
Alternate routes
I-43 southbound exit ramp to Brown Deer Road
- Motorists are encouraged to use the I-43 southbound exit ramp to Port Washington Road, Port Washington Road, and Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) to get around this closure.
Brown Deer Road entrance ramp to I-43 southbound
- Motorists are encouraged to use Brown Deer Road (WIS 100), Green Bay Avenue (WIS 57), and the I-43 southbound entrance ramp at Good Hope Road to get around this closure.
For more information, motorists are invited to read project updates on the I-43 North-South construction project.