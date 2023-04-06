I-43 overnight closures Thursday, Friday for construction

article

Stretches of I-43 will be temporarily shut down overnight starting Thursday, April 6 – part of the North-South reconstruction project.

The first shutdown will start at 10 p.m. Thursday night and is scheduled to end ta 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, April 7. During that time, the interstate will be closed in both directions from Capitol Drive to Brown Deer Road.

Additional closures will follow Friday night. Northbound traffic will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8 between Good Hope Road to Brown Deer Road. Southbound traffic will be shut down during the same time from Mequon Road to Capitol Drive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation encourages drivers to use Green Bay Avenue, Mequon Road and Capitol Drive to navigate the closures.

The North-South reconstruction project stretches from Silver Spring Drive in Glendale to State Highway 60 in Grafton. The overnight closures will allow crews to work on a storm sewer crossing at County Line Road, a bridge demolition at Good Hope Road, temporary paving at Brown Deer Road ramps and pavement repairs from Capitol Drive to Hampton.