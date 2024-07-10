Hyatt Regency Milwaukee death; attorneys discuss latest on case

Attorneys representing the family of Dvontaye Mitchell, the man who died after security guards tried to restrain him outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel, provide an update on the case Wednesday, July 10.

The 43-year-old man's family has asked for community support and for his story to reach the masses. They said he did not deserve to die the way he did, and they want more answers and accountability.

Hotel video

Cellphone video shows Dvontaye Mitchell underneath what looks like four security guards who are trying to restrain him outside the hotel. In the video, Mitchell appears to be saying "Help" and "I'm sorry."

Police said Mitchell walked into the hotel and caused a disturbance. Witnesses said he locked himself inside a bathroom with a woman. His family said he struggled with mental illness.

Dvontaye Mitchell

"I don’t care what it is that they’re saying he did. Whatever it was, he didn’t deserve to be killed," Nayisha Mitchell said.

"We really want to call for a boycott of this hotel. They murdered my brother on these grounds," said Darrell Giles, Dvontaye Mitchell's brother.

Ongoing investigation

The Milwaukee Police Department said its homicide unit is investigating Dvontaye Mitchell's death, and the case is not yet criminal.

"We want it all, show proof. Show us he was wrong," said Karl Haris, Dvontaye's cousin.

Hyatt Regency hotel, Milwaukee

Hyatt issued a statement saying a third-party operator is investigating, and the involved employees are suspended. Mitchell's family wants more.

"Tired, I’m devastated, I’m frustrated," said Brenda Giles, Dvontaye's mother.