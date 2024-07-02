Milwaukee hotel death; video shows moments leading up to man's death

article

Warning: Video below may not be appropriate for all viewers

New video shows the moments leading up to a man's death at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel that happened on Sunday, June 30.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 43-year-old Dvontaye Mitchell fought with security guards as they escorted him outside and held him down until police arrived.

Mitchell was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Despite life-saving efforts, Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mitchell's family told FOX6 News they believe this is a case of murder and that Mitchell struggled with mental illness.

Police said it is currently not a criminal investigation. But that could change based on an autopsy from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. From there, it could determine Mitchell's cause of death.

On Sunday, the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee shared a statement regarding the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by this situation and our thoughts go out to those who have been affected," Hyatt Regency Milwaukee general manager Josh Schoggins said. "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, and we are assisting local authorities with their investigation."