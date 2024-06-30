Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel death, police investigating

article

A man died at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee on Sunday, June 30.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they were called to the hotel for a male.

Police are still investigating the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by this situation and our thoughts go out to those who have been affected," Hyatt Regency Milwaukee general manager Josh Schoggins said in a statement. "The safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, and we are assisting local authorities with their investigation."

Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.