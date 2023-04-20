Hail, flooding from severe storms Wednesday; more on the way

The National Weather Service had local storm reports for hail and flooding on Wednesday, April 19. This came from strong to severe slow moving storms across southern Wisconsin.

These storms were elevated, meaning higher up in the atmosphere and north of a warm front. It was cool near the surface with temperatures in the lower 40s. However, warm air aloft allowed storms to form higher up and produce large hail.

Photo Credit: Brandon in Jackson

Some areas saw loads of small hail that coated the ground appearing as if it snowed outside! In some of these locations, snow plows had to remove it off of the roads.

Photo Credit: Ashley in Pikes Lake/Hartford area

In order for a storm to be classified as severe, it must produce winds up to 58mph or stronger AND/OR hail 1" in diameter or larger. There were 11 reports of large hail that met these criteria.

HAIL REPORTS

(Reports are in inches)



Cedarburg, 0.75"

Rubicon, 0.75"

Hubertus, 1"

Lac La Belle, 1"

Ixonia, 1"

Grafton, 1"

Beaver Dam, 1"

Lake Ripley, 1.5"

Erin, 1.5"

Jackson, 1.75"

So what does 1" diameter hail or 1.5" compare to? This graphic from the National Weather Service does a great job to reference numbers with objects. Southeast Wisconsin had reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Since these storms were producing heavy rain and moving slowly, approximately 35mph, this created a threat for flash flooding. A wide area, of almost 55 miles from Lowell to Grafton, experienced a train of long-lived storms that caused flooding on roads and low-lying areas.

Not all areas saw flooding on Wednesday, April 19, but the locations that did receive higher rain accumulation amounts ranging from 3-4" with isolated areas 4+".

FLOODING REPORTS

Grafton-Street flooding & flooded entrance/exit ramps Interstate 43

Jackson- Multiple flooded roads with stuck vehicles

Hartford- Multiple flooded roads with stuck vehicles

Lowell- Ditches and yards filled with water

Courtesy Cheryl in Hartford



Another few rounds of storms are in the forecast on April 20 that could bring the potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding, hail, damaging winds.