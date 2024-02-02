Honor Flight embezzlement; nonprofit owner plea, sentencing

article

A Cudahy woman who raised money to help honor and serve our veterans and then allegedly pocketed the cash is scheduled to enter a plea to embezzlement charges and be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 2.

Joni Nogay is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court at 1:30 p.m. Friday for the plea/sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors say Joni Nogay's nonprofit held an annual 5K to benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The criminal complaint filed in this case says Nogay raised $131,000 since 2017. Despite social media posts claiming she donated $83,000, a review of her financial records showed she only gave close to $20,000.

Joni Nogay

Prosecutors say Nogay spent some of the money legitimately. Still, the complaint says Nogay misappropriated nearly $100,000 on personal things like groceries, credit cards and more.

An amount of $100,000 is enough to send 2,000 veterans on their Honor Flight.

This is a developing story.