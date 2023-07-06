Cudahy woman charged; embezzlement accusations tied to nonprofit

The money was supposed to benefit veterans, but a Cudahy woman is accused of embezzling it.

On Thursday, July 6, 60-year-old Joni Nogay made an initial appearance for allegedly pocketing thousands in donations.

"She had every intention of being a community servant and one thing led to another," said Dan Adams, attorney for Nogay.

Prosecutors say Nogay raised more than $131,000 in donations since 2017 through her nonprofit, "We Run, They Fly." The nonprofit held an annual 5K to support the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program for military veterans.

Investigators say Nogay gave just under $20,000 in donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, but spent close to $100,000 in donations on personal items like groceries, spa services, and credit cards.

Nogay was given a signature bond. Conditions include having no contact with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight employees or volunteers.

"Someone’s character is made up over a lifetime, and what we saw here today was the worst part of this person’s life," Adams said.

Nogay's attorney told reporters his client wants to make things right.

Joni Nogay

"This is the first step in many for Joni Nogay to resolve this controversy she is set on making everyone whole that was harmed," Nogay said.

Nogay was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail, but ordered to be released by 5 p.m. Thursday.