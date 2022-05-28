Homicide at Kenosha hotel: Vigil, memorial held for woman killed

Family and friends turned the scene of a deadly shooting into a memorial – holding a vigil Saturday, May 28 in honor of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell.

There was a simple but important final message for Mitchell. A message that filled the Kenosha skies.

"We love her, we miss her, and it’s forever with us – ain’t no letting go, no rip, just do it for Woo," said Brittany Armstrong, the victim's sister.

"I really appreciate people coming out today, to support my mom," said Jaden Mitchell.

Montreach Mitchell's family, three daughters and friends stood with candles and pictures at the hotel where she was killed.

Vigil, memorial for Montreach Mitchell

"Knowing this is where she lost her life, it makes it even more harder," Amlayjah Wade, the victim's cousin, said.

Kenosha police say 29-year-old Timmy Brooks is now charged with multiple counts – including first-degree intentional homicide – in connection to the 30-year-old woman's death. He is accused of shooting her in the head Wednesday night, May 25 in a hotel room.

"He damaged us. He made an understatement of sad, he made the whole family cry," said Armstrong.

Even through the pain and the tears, three sisters hugged each other as tight as they also hold on to their mom's memory for life.

Vigil, memorial for Montreach Mitchell

"I feel like we needed this and needed to let everything out," Janae Mitchell said. "I love everybody that came out today, and I’m keep my little sisters strong, and I’m gonna take care of them for the rest of my life."

"It’s going to take a while but, we got it. I think we strong enough – family stay together, pray together," said Armstrong.

Montreach Mitchell's family said she was staying at the hotel after a house fire.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been established to support her family and three daughters.