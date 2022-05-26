Homicide at Kenosha hotel; Woman dead, suspect in custody

article

Kenosha police are investigating a homicide that happened at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on 6th Avenue.

Officials say around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, police were called to the hotel to investigate a suspicious death reported by staff. Kenosha Fire/Rescue arrived and confirmed the victim was deceased.

The victim, 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell of Kenosha, was found alone in the room.

Investigators identified a person of interest – and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.